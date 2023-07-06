Sachin Pilot "Happy" After Congress' Rajasthan Strategy Meet But Formula Still Unclear

Congress Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that the party leadership acknowledged the issues that he has been raising among the public. The Congress party called a strategy meeting at its headquarters and prominent members including President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary KC Venugopal and Pilot among others were present. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot attended the meeting via video conferencing as he is recovering from fractured toes. After stepping out of the meeting, Sachin Pilot said that the leaders discussed strategies to retain power in the upcoming assembly elections.

An extremely fruitful strategy meeting on the upcoming Rajasthan elections at the AICC HQ, chaired by INC President Sh. @Kharge ji, in the presence of Sh. @RahulGandhi ji, AICC In-Charge @Sukhjinder_INC, CM Sh. @ashokgehlot51 ji attending virtually, along with other senior… pic.twitter.com/OsU4rw8ivi July 6, 2023

"We had discussions for four hours on the strategies for the upcoming assembly elections a few months from now and how we could end the trend of alternative governments in Rajasthan, which has been going on for 25 years. We had an extensive discussion on several issues and how to retain power and I am happy that everyone exuded confidence that we can repeat our government through hard work," Pilot told reporters.

My issues were addressed: Sachin Pilot

"I think our government has worked on the issues in Rajasthan. In 2018, Congress won in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. That will happen again and we will form the government with a majority again and this will also affect the 2024 elections," the MLA from Gond said.

"The issues that we raised about paper leaks and reforms in public service commission and the corruption during the previous government, the AICC has addressed them all. They have also made a plan of action," he added. Pilot's public demands of taking action against the alleged corruption that took place during the Vasundhara Raje regime caused a renewed rift between him and CM Gehlot which prompted the Congress high command to step in for resolution.

Pilot further called out the BJP for answers over corruption adding that the Congress party will proceed by making corruption an election issue. When asked about his responsibilities in ensuring Congress retains power, Pilot said, "I have always fulfilled my responsibilities given to me and I will work on whatever directions I receive from Kharge Ji and Congress party."

The meeting was held amid speculation that Sachin Pilot would be appointed the Pradesh Congress Committee chairman for Rajasthan. While a formal announcement hasn't been made at the time of publishing this article, it is believed that a resolution has been reached for the time being. This formula purportedly involves Pilot agreeing to hold his grouse with Ashok Gehlot being the Rajasthan Chief Minister till the elections, provided he gets equal say in the matter of ticket distribution.

Pilot and Gehlot's relationship was deemed to have broken down completely since Pilot's failed rebellion in 2020. The Congress party has made multiple attempts to paper over the cracks, with the intensity of crisis talks increasing as elections approach.