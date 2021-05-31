Sachin Pilot Lashes Out On NDA's 7 Yrs, Says 'only Made Speeches & Courted Controversies'

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot hit out at the BJP-led NDA government on Monday which completed 7 years in power, asking them to issue an apology for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Congress leader alleged that a good government should come in handy in need, stating that the NDA government had only courted controversy and made speeches during its tenure.

"After the completion of 7 years, the central government should apologize to the public, the arrangements that should have been made during COVID-19 were not done by the government. A strong government is that which comes in handy in times of public misery, no government is strengthened by just giving speeches, managing events, grabbing headlines, creating controversy," said the Congress leader.

On the vaccination drive in India, Sachin Pilot said, "Whenever universal vaccination has taken place in the 70 years of independent India, it has been done by the central government. For the first time, we saw vaccination being thrown on state governments."

On the NDA Government's 7 year anniversary, PM Modi during his Mann Ki Baat program stated that the last 7 years had seen more development than decades. "This is because we worked as a nation as Team India instead of working as a political party. So many villages and people received electricity, water, and proper roads, and their own houses for the first time since 70 years of independence. Over the last 7 years, India has also led the world in digitization and digital payments have come to great use amid the COVID-19 pandemic.," he said.

COVID-19 in India

Slowly recovering from COVID-19, India reported its lowest daily new cases in 50 days on May 31. The nation recorded a little over 1.52 lakh cases as it maintained its declining trend of fresh infections. India's active caseload further declined to 20,26,092, a decrease of over 80K in the last 24 hours. Over 2,38,022 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and outnumbered by the daily rise in cases for the 18th consecutive day. The nation's recovery rate currently stands at 91.60%. On the Coronavirus vaccination front, 21.3 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide drive.