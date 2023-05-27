Sachin Pilot Likely To Vacate Govt Residence Amidst Political Tussle With Ashok Gehlot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot might vacate his government residence amidst a political tussle with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, as per sources. The move by Pilot comes ahead of the state assembly election scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

A supporter of Gehlot, MLA Sanyam Lodha had recently questioned that if Pilot is having so much trouble with the Rajasthan CM, then why is he sitting in the government bungalow which he had been given in the name of Deputy Chief Minister. He also stated that Pilot must leave the bungalow.

People supporting Sachin Pilot also seem to be dissatisfied as they have said that they are bearing the brunt of being a supporter of the former Deputy Chief Minister. The sarpanch of Alwar district said, "I am a Sachin Pilot supporter but we do not have any work in the government. When we go to the ministers and the government, they say that you are a Pilot supporter."

Demands by Sachin Pilot

In the last few days, both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have been attacking each other over the latter's demands. Pilot in a meeting on May 15 had said that if his three demands from the state government were not met by the end of this month, he would launch a statewide agitation.

Addressing a rally earlier this month, at the end of his five-day long Jan Sangharsh Yatra, Pilot had demanded that the 'corruption-ridden' Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) be dissolved, reconstituted, and backed by a new law. He had also demanded that compensation be provided to 'lakhs of students' who have suffered economically due to paper leaks and that a high-level inquiry be conducted into 'corruption cases' that took place during the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.