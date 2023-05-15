Last Updated:

Sachin Pilot Makes 3 Demands, Threatens Massive Agitation If Action Not Taken This Month

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the candidates who have been affected by the paper leak should be compensated by the Rajasthan government.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: ANI


Congress leader Sachin Pilot on the last day of his Jan Sangharsh Yatra on Monday demanded the disbanding of Rajasthan's Public Service Commission and its reconstitution. He also demanded compensation for those affected by government exam paper leaks and a probe against the former Vasundhara Raje government. Pilot threatened to launch a massive movement in Rajasthan if action on his demands is not taken by the month-end.

"Lakhs of students wrote government exams but exams got cancelled. Their parents spend money on their preparations. What is the fault of students if the paper gets a leak."

He said that the candidates who have been affected by the paper leak should be compensated by the government. "I demand that RPSC should be disbanded and a new commission should be reconstituted. A law should be made to elect the RPSC chairman and members in a transparent manner," Pilot said.

He also demanded an investigation against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje over alleged corruption during her government.

"The time has come to investigate charges which were levelled by Ashok Gehlot and me on the previous Vasundhara Raje government. I have written several letters but no action has been taken," he said.

Sachin Pilot makes three demands

  • Disbanding of the RPSC and its reconstitution
  • Compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases
  • High-level probe into charges of corruption he has levelled against the previous BJP government. 

"If action is not taken by this month-end on these three demands, an agitation will be launched across the state," the former deputy chief minister told a rally in Jaipur.

"I will serve people till my last breath, nothing scares me," he said.

First Published:
COMMENT