Sachin Pilot Meets Congress Top Brass; Gets Cabinet Expansion Assurance Amid Rift: Sources

Amid the infighting in the Congress' Rajasthan unit, ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot met the party high command in the national capital, sources told Republic TV. After having a discussion on 12 key points, the Congress leadership reportedly assured Pilot that the MLAs belonging to his camp will be not only be accommodated in the state Cabinet but also given many important portfolios. However, sources indicated that the Cabinet expansion will be finalised only after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets the Congress high command.

Sachin Pilot's brief rebellion

Sachin Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11, 2020, set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief on July 14. While the majority of the Congress MLAs were holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel, the legislators belonging to the Pilot camp stayed at an undisclosed location. With the commencement of the Rajasthan Assembly session on August 14, hectic parlays were on to ensure the stability of the Congress government.

The efforts to ensure the stability of the Congress government bore fruit on August 10 when the Tonk MLA met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. In an official statement, Congress revealed that the ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM expressed his grievances in detail and held a frank, open, and conclusive discussion. Furthermore, he committed to working in the interest of the Congress party after a decision was taken to form a three-member committee to resolve the grievances of the MLAs belonging to his camp.

Resentment persists

However, Pilot recently expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last 10 months, the Tonk MLA reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found within a month's time. Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Ved Prakash Solanki publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments. Speculation about the rift gained traction after Pilot and his supporters staged a separate protest against the fuel price hike in Jaipur on June 11.

A day later, Solanki alleged that some legislators have talked about their phones being tapped and being trapped by various agencies. In further trouble for Gehlot, Rajendra Guda, one of the senior leaders amongst the six MLAs who broke away from the BSP to join the Congress also made his displeasure clear. Unhappy over the political impasse over cabinet expansion and political appointments, he stated, “If we had not supported this government, then today would have been its first death anniversary".