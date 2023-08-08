Sachin Pilot Meets Kin Of Bhilwara Gangrape-murder Victim, Assures All Possible Help

Sachin Pilot, Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Tuesday, August 8 met the family of the Bhilwara gangrape-murder victim. He reached the victim’s house in Bhilwara’s Shahpura and consoled the minor’s family. Pilot after meeting the family assured that the strictest punishment will be ensured to the accused involved in gangraping and killing the minor girl a few days ago. He also said that it should be ensured that such incidents shouldn’t repeat in future.

Pained with the incident, Congress leader Pilot expressed his anger after meeting the family of the victim. He said that the accused crossed all the limits of humanity, while killing the child. He said, “The accused have been arrested. They will be given the strictest punishment under the POCSO Act.”

We will provide whatever help is required for the victim's family, says Pilot

“We will provide whatever help is possible for the victim's family. This incident has shaken the entire country and the state government is providing whatever help is possible for the victim's family. Everyone will have to be alert, so that such incidents shouldn’t repeat in future,” former Rajasthan’s Deputy CM said.

Earlier, on August 3, Sachin Pilot took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his rage and sorrow on the incident after it came to the fore and said, “My heart is deeply disturbed by the news of brutality with a minor girl in Kotri area of ​​Bhilwara. Any type of oppression on daughters-women is not acceptable. Stringent action should be taken against the culprits who commit such inhuman acts and strictest punishment should be given to them and the victim's family should get justice soon. My deepest sympathies are with the victim's family.”

The minor girl in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara was allegedly killed by some people and her body was burnt in a coal furnace after she was gangraped. Her body pieces were recovered from the coal furnace and were sent for the post-mortem. The family and the villagers have been demanding stringent action against the accused ever since the incident surfaced.

The incident has also created a political chaos in the state, where the BJP is continuously attacking the Congress-led government for increasing incidents of atrocities against women in Rajasthan and the deteriorating law and order situation.