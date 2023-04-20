Sachin Pilot Meets Kin Of Suicide Victim Who Blamed Rajasthan Minister For Extreme Step

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday met the family members of a suicide victim who had allegedly blamed Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi for taking the extreme step. Pilot demanded that a thorough probe should be conducted into the incident. He said that the family should get justice.

Ramprasad hanged himself on April 17 in a godown in the Subhash Chowk area of Jaipur over an alleged land dispute, according to police. In a video recorded before ending his life, the victim alleged that he took the drastic step as Joshi, Lalit Sharma, Devendra Sharma, Hotel Royal Sheraton's owner Munj Tank, Lalchand Devnani and Dev Awasthi caused a lot of trouble for his family.

An FIR has been registered against Gehlot minister Mahesh Joshi and others for allegedly abetting suicide. The victim's family members have also staged a dharna and demanded action against the minister.

'There shouldn't be any delay in delivering justice,' says Sachin Pilot

"A few days ago, a case of suicide came to the fore which is a sad incident. A tribal person committed suicide which is traumatic. I met his family. I came to share the sorrow. There should be a thorough investigation. It is our responsibility to deliver justice to this family. There shouldn't be any delay in delivering justice," Pilot said.

On the Rajasthan Cabinet minister being named in the case, Pilot said, "I just want justice to prevail and it should be seen. The probe should be unbiased."

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena has slammed the Congress government. "Ramprasad was insulted and hustled. We will collect and give them 50 lakh rupees so that they could live properly. It is the government's responsibility to provide them with protection. The current govt is senseless. CM shouldn't politicise such matters. His family is ready for the post-mortem but the government is not doing it," he said.

Meanwhile, the minister has denied allegations levelled against him. "I don't want to interfere in the police investigation. I want the police to conduct a fair investigation. No written complaint was given to me by the family of the deceased," the minister said.

Sachin Pilot has been at loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot government on complaints of alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje dispensation. Last week, he held a fast against Congress government, alleging inaction in the case. He has also skipped two programmes organised by the party in Jaipur.