Sachin Pilot Meets Rahul Gandhi And Priyanka Gandhi Amidst Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot chaired a meeting with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday. The meeting which lasted for almost an hour took place at Rahul Gandhi's residence and came at a point amidst talks of reshuffle in the Rajasthan Congress. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal Rao was also present during the meeting.

Second meet between Pilot and Rahul Gandhi

As the political situation in Punjab starts fading away, Congress has now turned its focus to resolve the political scuffle in Rajasthan. As per ANI, the former deputy CM of Rajasthan met with Rahul Gandhi. Reports also suggest that Sachin Pilot was in constant touch with AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Pilot's first meet with Rahul Gandhi involved discussions concerning the cabinet reshuffle in the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

CM Gehlot intends to include close MLAs

CM Ashok Gehlot during his meeting had put forward the idea of a possible cabinet reshuffle. He has proposed to include some of his trustworthy MLAs besides suggesting political appointments to various boards and corporations in the state. It is pertinent to mention that Pilot has repeatedly demanded the aforementioned proposals time and again before the Congress high commands. This decision to reshuffle the cabinet has been pending for more than a year considering the disputes between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Turmoil in Rajasthan Congress

Sachin pilot had previously expressed his dissatisfaction over concerns about not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last 10 months. Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot had reportedly indicated that a split in the party was imminent if a solution is not successfully found within a month's time. Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Ved Prakash Solanki publicly voiced their disappointments over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments. Speculations about the rift have been gaining traction after Pilot and his supporters staged a separate protest against the fuel price hike in Jaipur on June 11. Dissatisfied over the political impasse over cabinet expansion and political appointments, Pilot had stated, “If we had not supported this government, then today would have been its first death anniversary."

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI