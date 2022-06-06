Sachin Pilot Meets Sidhu Moosewala's Family; 'Atmosphere Of Threat Propagated In Punjab'

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met the family of slain Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala in his native Mansa village. While speaking to the media, former Rajasthan deputy CM stated that the killings in Punjab have to stop as such incidents are being carried out to instil fear among the people of Punjab. He further urged the Central and State government must give strict punishment to those responsible.

"It's tragic how our leader was killed. An atmosphere of threat is being propagated in the state repetitively. I met the family members of Moosewala and shared their grief. Nothing can be more saddening than for a father to see the death of his young son. Such an incident happened to instil fear in people. Drug mafias, terrorists, gangsters are getting a foothold (in Punjab). I request the central and state government to take stern action against the culprits who have committed this heinous crime," said Sachin Pilot.

After the murder of Moosewala, there has been a demand to field the singer's father, Balkaur Singh, in the Sangrur by-election and Congress has also supported it. But Moosewala's father has dismissed the rumours of joining politics. Earlier, on Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah had met Moosewala's parents in Chandigarh.

Sachin Pilot's meeting with Moosewala's kin came in the backdrop of his Punjab visit. He reached Sri Ganganagar early morning and was welcomed by the Congress party workers. Taking it to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Today, while going to Punjab, met party leaders, workers and supporters at Sri Ganganagar railway station. I am grateful to all of you for this invaluable public cooperation and public trust."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met slain Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's parents on Saturday. During the interaction, Moosewala's parents blamed the AAP-led Punjab government for the death of their son. The singer's father, Balkaur Singh, told Home Minister Shah that he lost his son due to the negligence of the state government as the list of people whose security was revoked was released in the public domain by the administration that led to an attack on Sidhu Moosewala.

Singh also handed over an application to the Home Minister, requesting an National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the murder case.

The AAP-led Punjab government withdrew the security cover of around 424 people, including Sidhu Moosewala and directed the police personnel concerned to report to the special DGP (Director General of police) at Jalandhar Cantt on May 28. The VIPs, whose security was revoked, includes retired police officers, religious leaders, and political leaders. Just a day after his security was downgraded, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa.

At 5.30 p.m. on May 29, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people - his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared brought dead.

Several hours after the Punjabi singer's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, aka Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the killing by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he, Sachin Bishnoi, and the Lawrence Bishnoi group, were responsible for the killing.

