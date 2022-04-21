Sachin Pilot Meets Sonia Gandhi At 10 Janpath; Gives Feedback On 2023 Rajasthan Elections

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his disgruntled former deputy Sachin Pilot on Thursday paid a visit to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. After the meeting that took place at 10, Janpath in Delhi, Pilot addressed the media and highlighted how the party's wish was that all leaders work unitedly to form a government in Rajasthan again.

"Rajasthan is a state where every 5 yrs there's a govt change and I think if we do the right things like we have started to do as a Committee of the AITC was formed two years ago, through which some steps were taken in the right direction. We need to further move in that direction so that Congress wins the 2023 elections in Rajasthan," Pilot told the media after the meeting, which took place amid ongoing intra-party deliberations to evolve a long-term strategy and discuss the plan presented by poll strategist Prashant Kishor. The suspense over the I-PAC leader joining the party continues to remain.

"Would like to focus on my state"

Earlier this month, Pilot had met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and according to sources had discussed with them the political situation in Rajasthan, ways to strengthen the party in the state, organizational elections, upcoming polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and the revival of the party.

Asked whether he would accept a national role instead of the top post in Rajasthan, with Ashok Gehlot unlikely to yield, Sachin Pilot said, "I have always made it clear to play my part in any role given but I would definitely like to focus on my state Rajasthan."

Rajasthan political scenario

In 2018, when Congress won the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Pilot had claimed the Chief Ministership. However, the post was given to Ashok Gehlot while Pilot was convinced to take the office of his deputy. Two years later, in 2020, he stormed to Delhi complaining about a raw deal and camped with a group of 18 MLAs who backed him, for weeks, before being persuaded to drop his rebellion. A committee was formed to address his concerns. However, in 2021, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the committee in the last 10 months. The Tonk MLA also reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found very soon.

Thereafter, finally, his concerns were addressed. Despite Ashok Gehlot's resistance to any change, the people of Pilot's camp were not only accommodated in the Cabinet but also given many important portfolios.