Even as the impasse over the Rajasthan Cabinet persists, Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki opined that Sachin Pilot is the most popular leader in India after the Gandhi family. Indicating that internal crisis in Congress is far from over, the Pilot loyalist told Republic TV on Tuesday, "If putting forth demands is termed 'rebellion', then we are rebels". Earlier, AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken spoke to 115 MLAs backing the government including Pilot and CP Joshi to ascertain their views on the manner in which the party can be re-elected in 2023.

Speaking to the media on July 30, he even made it clear that a Cabinet rejig was a matter of time that the deliberations over the political appointments are underway. However, the differences between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and the Pilot camp continue as the former is not ready to reshuffle his Cabinet. As per sources, the Congress top brass has been unable to convince the Chief Minister to replace the underperforming Ministers with the legislators belonging to the camp of the ex-Deputy CM.

Complaining against the functioning of the Congress government in an interview with Republic TV, former party MP Karan Singh Yadav said, "Congress voters did not vote for BSP MLAs and Independents. They are causing damage to Congress. False cases are being slapped against Congress leaders. It is unfortunate that Gehlot had to remain dependent on him. The Ministers have been given an unwritten order that all desires of these MLAs should be fulfilled."

Resentment in Pilot camp

After his initial rebellion, Sachin Pilot committed to working in the interest of the Congress party on August 10, 2020, after a decision was taken to form a three-member committee to resolve the grievances of the MLAs belonging to his camp. However in June, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the committee in the last 10 months. The Tonk MLA also reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found very soon.

Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Ved Prakash Solanki publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments. As per sources, a breakthrough is in sight as Pilot has been assured that the MLAs belonging to his camp will be not only be accommodated in the Cabinet but also given many important portfolios. Recently, sources told Republic TV that the Tonk legislator is in the race to be appointed as the Congress working president.