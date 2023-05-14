A large number of supporters were seen walking in the scorching sun for their leader, who is raising his voice against his own government. On the 4th day of the "Jan Sangharsh Yatra," Sachin Pilot, who is on the 125-km-long five-day yatra against the Ashok Gehlot government, exclusively spoke to Republic TV and touched on various issues ranging from corruption to inaction of the Gehlot government in handling important issues.

"This yatra is not for me, but for the issue, I am raising: the future of young people needs to be secured," he said, adding, "It is May and a very hot summer, but still people are coming out on the street because the issues I have raised are relevant. Issues of corruption and problems related to the future of our youth affect us. We hope our state government takes cognizance of the issues I have raised."

"I am hopeful that the government will listen with the election only six months away," he added. "I don't have higher political aspiration; posts will come and go; this is the part of politics, but the people who have helped us come into power, we need to stay true to them," said Pilot. I am not greedy for power or posts; I have worked on several big and small posts. We need to stand tall for the things we believe," said Pilot.



A day ago, after Congress registered its major victory in the state of Karnataka, Sachin Pilot said his party must learn from the Karnataka Assembly election, which he claimed the party would win because it raised corruption issues against the Basavaraj Bommai government. "We are going to form a government in Karnataka, and the reason behind our win is because we levelled allegations of a 40 per cent commission government... People trusted us, and that is why Congress will secure a majority tomorrow. We said the same in Rajasthan too, but if we fail to act on our promise, how will we win the public’s confidence?" Pilot told reporters on the second day of his 125-km-long padyatra from Ajmer to Jaipur.

Why is Sachin Pilot marching against his own party?

Pilot, who has served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and is a big face in the state, is persistently demanding a probe into alleged corruption that existed during the Vasundra Raje-led BJP government. On several occasions, Pilot has expressed that until the Congress party fulfils all its promises to the people, how can they go among the public for the second time to ask for votes in their favour? Also, he has defended his actions, saying his march is in the interest of youth. By his yatra against the Gehlot government, Pilot has made it more evident that he is mounting pressure on the Chief Minister to act ahead of the assembly election, slated for later this year.

(Image: ANI)