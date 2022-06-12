The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax Department and all agencies are being misused to suppress the voice of the Opposition, the Congress claimed on June 12, as Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper- Associated Journals Limited, this June. Addressing a press briefing, Sachin Pilot, a senior leader of the grand old party, said that all leaders of the party were ready for any type of question, but it was important to put forth 'the truth' before the country.

"The central agencies that had the full confidence of the people, today, are known by all to be working as per the whims and fancies of the central government. They will only do what brings benefits to the Bharatiya Janata Party," Pilot said. The Congress leader added, "Is it possible that in the whole of the country, not one BJP leader has ever committed any wrong that his or her properties are raided, and an enquiry is set up?"

'Satyagraha on June 13'

Sonia Gandhi was to appear before the ED on June 8. However, ahead of her summons, she had sought three weeks' time from the ED due to her COVID-19 diagnosis. Accepting her request, the 75-year-old was asked to appear before the agency on June 23. Rahul Gandhi is to appear before the ED on June 13.

Reiterating that summons to the Gandhis was a political vendetta, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan said, "Tomorrow, June 13, Rahul Gandhi is to appear before the Enforcement Directorate. With him, all our Parliamentarians, members of the Congress Working Committee, and other prominent leaders will go. Today, June 12, our leaders are going to all the capital cities in the country, and are trying to communicate to the people, that no matter how many attempts are made, accusations are levelled, raids are conducted, and summons are issued, we will discharge our political duties. We were a capable opposition, and would always continue to be."

The National Herald case

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by AJL and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials said. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

BJP MP Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

