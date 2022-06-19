Sachin Pilot Says Centre 'misleading Youth' On Agnipath Scheme; Digvijaya Seeks Withdrawal

While the Union government has been conducting an outreach programme to apprise people about the importance of its Agnipath military recruitment scheme, the opposition Congress has been escalating its agitation against the government. On Sunday, several key Congress leaders staged a 'Satyagraha' against the Centre's Agnipath scheme at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who was part of the Congress' protest held in Delhi, raised several questions and slammed the Central government for "destroying the future of the youth by misleading them". He also threatened of leading more protests till the scheme is not withdrawn.

"You had stopped all the recruitments due to COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years while several vacancies are still there in the forces. Now you are assuring the people of a stable future in the forces but there is already so much backlog and you won't be able to absorb all the candidates. You are just misleading them and trying to destroy their future," Pilot said. "Our protests will send a message across the country against the Central government and further force them to withdraw the scheme," the Congress leader added.

Speaking on similar lines, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, too, demanded an immediate withdrawal of the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his assurances regarding the recruitment scheme, Singh said, "I want to question Prime Minister Modi over whether he ever discussed the Agnipath scheme with all the army chiefs and commanders before introducing it to the people. How do we believe him as he has always cheated the people with all his previous promises?"

Congress' Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar

The Congress party, which has been opposing the Centre's newly-announced Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Indian Armed Forces from the beginning, staged a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Sunday. In sympathy with the protestors, the Congress has been claiming that the scheme is not useful for the youth and will instead destroy their future and jeopardises national security.

Ahead of their 'Satyagraha', a heavy police force was also deployed at the site. Many party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Jai Ram Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, Rajiv Shukla, and Alka Lamba participated in the protest.

