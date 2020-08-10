Sachin Pilot Says 'was Never Greedy For Posts' After Meeting Top Congress Brass

Breaking his silence since rebelling against Congress, Rajasthan's ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, on Monday, said that he had only highlighted certain governance issues and there was no friction in the party. Thanking Priyanka Gandhi for speaking with all MLAs, he said that he was happy that the committee was constituted to resolve all issues. Pilot who was sacked as deputy CM, Congress state chief, added that he was not 'greedy for posts'.

Addressing reporters for the first time since flying to Delhi, he said, "All is well. For some time our MLAs were in Delhi regarding party issues and development work which we wanted to highlight. The issues were on principals which were important for the well being of party".

When asked about his tiff with CM Ashok Gehlot, he said, "Cong president Rahul Gandhi had decided to make Ashok Gehlot as CM in 2018. I have never used any disrespectful words and behavior against anyone. I was surprised by some of the statements made agaisnt me. There is no place for personal malice in politics. I have never been greedy for any posts". Gehlot had alleged that Pilot was involved in horse-trading of MLAs, called him 'useless and ineffective' before softening his stance and welcoming all rebels.

Pilot up for national role?

Hours after Congress appointed a 3-member panel to probe into Sachin Pilot's demands, the ex-Deputy CM of Rajasthan along with 15 rebel MLAs have met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence, as per sources. Pilot may be given a national level role - mostly Gehlot's General secretary post, claim sources. Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel were also present for the meeting.

Previously, Pilot met with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at Rahul Gandhi's Delhi residence to discuss 'negotiation terms'. After that meeting, the Gandhi siblings also met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss Pilot's demands and the situation in Rajasthan. After the meeting, Congress issued a statement announcing Pilot's return and that a panel would be constituted to address his grievances.

Rajasthan political & legal crisis

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts. Rajasthan Assembly is set to reconvene on August 14.

