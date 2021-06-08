Sachin Pilot 'sidelined' By CM Gehlot; Gives Congress A Month To Make Amends: Sources

The internal turmoil in the Rajasthan unit of Congress resurfaced on Tuesday after ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot revealed that his concerns had not been addressed. As per sources, Pilot has conveyed to the Congress high command that he and other MLAs belonging to his camp are being targeted and sidelined by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot despite assurances from the Gandhis. While he returned to the Congress camp after a brief rebellion last year, the Tonk MLA was neither re-inducted into the Cabinet nor given any important position.

Making his dissatisfaction clear, Pilot has indicated that a divide in the party is imminent if no solution is found within a month's time, sources revealed. Moreover, the Congress leader reportedly stressed that he should not be held responsible at this juncture as he waited patiently for 6 months after the demise of Ahmed Patel-one of the three members of the committee set up to resolve the issues raised by his camp. Sources also indicated that he is likely to hold a meeting with 18 MLAs supporting him in Jaipur on June 10.

Lamenting that the committee also comprising Ajay Maken and KC Venugopal did not talk to the MLAs on a one-to-one basis, Pilot camp legislator Ved Prakash Solanki told Republic TV, "Sachin Pilot had given a statement a lot of time has elapsed. The question is not about me, Sachin Pilot, or a third person. A long time has passed but the Cabinet expansion hasn't taken place."

Sachin Pilot's brief rebellion rattles Congress

Sachin Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11, 2020, set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. Sources revealed that he was not given time to inform the Congress high command of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction. On July 13, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Ashok Gehlot. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government and sought strict disciplinary action against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities.

The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp remained absent and sipped another Legislative Party meeting too. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief on July 14. While the majority of the Congress MLAs were holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel, the legislators belonging to the Pilot camp stayed at an undisclosed location. With the commencement of the Rajasthan Assembly session on August 14, hectic parlays were on to ensure the stability of the Congress government.

The efforts to ensure the stability of the Congress government bore fruit on August 10 when the Tonk MLA met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. In an official statement, Congress revealed that the ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM expressed his grievances in detail and held a frank, open, and conclusive discussion. Furthermore, he committed to working in the interest of the Congress party after a decision was taken to form the three-member committee.

Three days after Pilot reconciled with Congress, the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Bharatpur considered close to him was revoked. According to the then Congress general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande, this decision was taken after a consultative discussion. Finally, the Ashok Gehlot-led government won the motion of confidence in the Rajasthan Assembly by voice vote. The unease in the Pilot camp again came to the fore in May 2021 when veteran MLA Hemaram Choudhary resigned from the Assembly.