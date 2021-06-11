Sachin Pilot Stages Separate Protest Amid Resentment; Likely To Meet Priyanka Gandhi Today

The internal turmoil in Rajasthan Congress is set to intensify as Sachin Pilot is likely to visit Delhi later on Friday and meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sources told Republic TV. Earlier, speculation was rife that Vadra has not only directly spoken to him but also sent an emissary to Jaipur to mollify the miffed leader. Expressing dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last 10 months, the Tonk MLA has reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found within a month's time.

The divide in the state unit was visible today as well when the Congress party is protesting against the Centre over the fuel price hike across the country. While Pilot took part in a virtual meeting on Wednesday to plan the strategy for the anti-Union government demonstration of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, he and his supporters staged a separate protest in Jaipur. As per sources, the former Deputy CM is not comfortable in sharing a stage with Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara and Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

Speaking during the protest in Jaipur, he laughed off BJP MP Rita Bahuguan Joshi's assertion that he was set to join BJP. Sachin Pilot said, "Rita Bahuguna Joshi said that he spoke to Sachin. Perhaps she talked to Sachin Tendulkar. She does not have the guts to talk to him". A day earlier, MLAs Vishvendra Singh, Ved Prakash Solanki, Mukhesh Bhakar, Ramniwas Gawria and Rakesh Pareek met the Tonk legislator at his residence and raised questions on the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments by CM Ashok Gehlot.

Sachin Pilot's brief rebellion in 2020

Sachin Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11, 2020, set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief on July 14. While the majority of the Congress MLAs were holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel, the legislators belonging to the Pilot camp stayed at an undisclosed location. With the commencement of the Rajasthan Assembly session on August 14, hectic parlays were on to ensure the stability of the Congress government.

The efforts to ensure the stability of the Congress government bore fruit on August 10 when the Tonk MLA met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. In an official statement, Congress revealed that the ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM expressed his grievances in detail and held a frank, open, and conclusive discussion. Furthermore, he committed to working in the interest of the Congress party after a decision was taken to form the three-member committee to resolve the grievances of the MLAs belonging to his camp