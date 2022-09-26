Sachin Pilot Supporters Put 'naye Yug Ki Taiyari’ Hoardings As CM Face Stalemate Continues

Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis after several MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot submitted resignation letters over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next CM. On Monday, hoardings featuring Congress MLA Sachin Pilot have come up at various locations in Jodhpur. The hoardings bear the words, 'Satyamev Jayate, Naye Yug ki Taiyari' (Truth prevails, prepare for a new era).

Rajasthan | Hoardings featuring Congress MLA Sachin Pilot with the text "Satyamev Jayate, Naye Yug ki Taiyari" put up at various places in Jodhpur#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/Rbwhj2aSHm — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

On Sunday, the loyalists headed to Speaker C P Joshi’s home after a long meeting in the evening at minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence, saying they were resigning as MLAs. Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot and Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken waited for all legislators to arrive for the CLP meeting. Sachin Pilot and his supporters came but the meeting was a washout. Loyalists claimed that over 90 MLAs went to Joshi’s home, but the number could not be verified independently. Congress has 108 MLAs in the House of 200.

Notably, Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads over the Chief Minister’s post soon after Congress won the Assembly elections in December 2018. The high command then chose Gehlot as the Chief Minister for the third time while Pilot was made his Deputy. In July 2020, Pilot along with 18 party MLAs rebelled against Gehlot’s leadership.

There's no possibility of Gehlot becoming Congress president: MLA KL Bairwa

Meanwhile, Congress MLA KL Bairwa on Monday said that after such an episode (MLAs submitting resignation), there's no possibility of Ashok Gehlot becoming Congress president.

"High command should decide on CM face. After such an episode, Why was another meeting called, when meeting at CM's residence was to be held, isn't it rebellion?" he added.

As per sources, Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs will do a show of strength amid the tussle over the CM post. All pro-Gehlot legislators are likely to move to Delhi in a day or two to demonstrate their strength in front of the Congress leadership.