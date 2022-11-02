Sachin Pilot Targets Gehlot Over PM Modi's Praise; Draws Parallel With Ghulam Nabi Azad

The tussle between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot intensified on Wednesday after the former cried foul over PM Modi's praise for the Rajasthan Chief Minister. Addressing a function at Banswara in Rajasthan a day earlier, in the presence of Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the PM said, "As the CM, Ashok Ji and I worked together. Ashok Ji was the seniormost among the group of CMs. He is the seniormost CM now. Even now, among the people sitting on the stage, Ashok Ji is one of the senior CMs".

Reacting to this, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot opined, "The statements by the PM and the way he praised (Gehlot) is a very interesting sequence of events. Because the PM had praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in the House in a similar manner. And we saw what happened after that. It was a very interesting development yesterday. It should not be taken so lightly". This was seen as a hint that Gehlot might walk in the footsteps of Ghulam Nabi Azad who quit Congress after launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and formed the Democratic Azad Party in September.

Calling for action against Gehlot loyalists, he stressed, "As far as Rajasthan is concerned, you know that a CLP meeting was scheduled on September 25. But the meeting could not take place. That's why the CM felt sorry and apologised to the party and our former president Sonia Gandhi. After that, observers Maken and Kharge took it very seriously and the AICC deemed it a matter of indiscipline. 3 people were issued notice. It has come to light that replies have been sent."

"I feel that Congress is a disciplined party and the rules are the same for everyone in the party. If the replies have been sent, a decision should be taken quickly. Irrespective of how big a person is, the party's discipline is applicable to everyone. So I have faith that Kharge Sahab who has become our president will take a decision soon," Pilot added.

#BREAKING | Sachin Pilot hits out a day after PM Modi lauded Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at an event; draws comparison with Ghulam Nabi Azad



Tune in to watch here #LIVE- https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/seFXNkfm7M — Republic (@republic) November 2, 2022

Political uncertainty in Rajasthan

Infighting hit Congress as over 90 Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs didn't turn up at the CLP meeting on September 25, held a parallel meeting at Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence and submitted their resignation letters to Speaker CP Joshi. They demanded that a decision on the CM must be taken by the new Congress president, Gehlot must have a say in it and the position shouldn't be given to Sachin Pilot or any of his supporters. AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken submitted a written report in this regard to then Congress president Sonia Gandhi on September 27.

Subsequently, the Congress party issued a show cause notice to 3 Gehlot loyalists over the breach of discipline in Rajasthan. Shanti Dhariwal, Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Dharmendra Rathore and Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi were asked to explain within 10 days why disciplinary action shouldn't be taken against them. While Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal revealed on September 29 that a decision on the fate of Gehlot will be taken within the next 1-2 days, the status quo continues in the state for now.