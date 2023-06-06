In Big Blow To Rajasthan Congress, Sachin Pilot To Float New Party Ahead Of Polls

Sachin Pilot, former Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's bête noire, is likely to float his own party ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. Pilot, who has recently taken on the Congress-led Rajasthan government over its inaction on corruption, is scheduled to hold a mega rally in the state on June 11 where he will announce his new party, sources say.

Pilot led the Congress campaign for Rajasthan in the 2018 Assembly polls. Despite leading the campaign and lobbying for the chief minister's post, the Congress high-command chose Gehlot over Pilot. Tensions between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have peaked over the last few months as the 52-year-old has taken on Gehlot over his government's alleged inaction against corruption allegations against the previous Vasundhara Raje regime.

'Not possible for me to compromise'

Pilot has maintained a strident stand against his own government in the state and targeted CM Gehlot on several issues, particularly the alleged corruption cases during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. He had, on May 31, 2023, stated that he would not compromise on the issue of corruption and with the future of youth.

"It is not possible for me to make any kind of compromise on corruption and with the future of the youth. I made a promise to the youth in my meeting in Jaipur on May 15 and what I had said at that time, I have put in front of the party leaders in Delhi and now everything is in the notice of the top leaders of the party,” he had said.

Calling for changes in the functioning of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) after a series of paper leaks, Pilot had said, "The corruption and loot that took place during the tenure of the previous Vasundhara government should be effectively investigated, while the youth who were wronged should also get justice. Radical changes should be brought in RPSC also. I am waiting for the state government to take action on all these,” Pilot stated.

Sachin Pilot's demands

The infighting in the Congress’ Rajasthan unit escalated in May when Pilot demanded action by the Gehlot government against alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje government. On May 11, Pilot took out a five-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Jaipur. He began his yatra to protest against the inaction of the Rajasthan government in the alleged corruption cases during the previous government.

Giving an ultimatum to the Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, he said that if his demands against “corruption” are not met by the end of May, the Congress leader will launch an “andolan” (agitation) across the state. Pilot's demands were - action against corruption charges on the previous BJP government, disbandment and reconstitution of the RPSC and its reconstitution, and compensation for those affected by the paper leaks.

High command's attempts failing?

Despite the tensions between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had on May 29 announced that both the Rajasthan Chief Minister and Pilot had agreed to fight the upcoming state elections together.

The announcement was made after the Congress High Command held a meeting in Delhi with Gehlot and Pilot Rajasthan leaders on May 29, 2023.