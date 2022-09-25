Sachin Pilot To Replace Ashok Gehlot As CM? All Eyes On CLP Meeting In Rajasthan Today

Amid speculations of a leadership change in Rajasthan following Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s declaration that he will run for Congress president, the party has summoned a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Sunday. The meeting will be held at 7 PM at Gehlot’s Jaipur residence.

Senior Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken, have been named as observers by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. They are expected to attend the CLP meeting of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Two CLP meetings have been held within the past week, with the most recent meeting taking place on September 20. The leadership of the government is likely to discuss CM Gehlot's successor in case he is elected as Congress president.

On September 23, Gehlot became the first candidate to officially declare his candidacy for the Congress presidential election. He claimed that former president Rahul Gandhi had advised that no member of the Gandhi family should take over as the party leader. The Rajasthan CM added that Sonia Gandhi and Maken would decide who would succeed him as Chief Minister.

Gehlot's comments came a day after Rahul Gandhi argued in favour of the "one man, one post" policy within the party, in line with the "Chintan Shivir" reforms.

Sachin Pilot meets Rajasthan Speaker

Meanwhile, amid the growing buzz of a change of guard in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot met Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in Jaipur on Friday. Pilot spoke with Joshi in his chamber in the state Assembly, where several party MLAs were also present.

The former Deputy CM is said to be the main contender for the chief minister's post, but Speaker Joshi's name is also doing the rounds. Sachin Pillot had fallen out of favour of the Congress top brass after briefly leading a rebellion against CM Ashok Gehlot in July 2020 after which he was sacked as the Deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress chief.

Sources say that this time around, Congress High Command wants Pilot to replace Gehlot as Rajasthan CM. Several legislators have also thrown weight behind Pilot. He has been asked by the party command to stay in Jaipur and meet MLAs until a final decision is taken.

On the other hand, Ashok Gehlot and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor are anticipated to be top contenders for the office of Congress president. The new Congress chief will be declared on October 19 after the nomination deadline of September 30.

(With agency inputs)