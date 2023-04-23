Sachin Pilot Veiled Attack On Gehlot Govt, Congress; Raises Inaction On Corruption Charges

Congress leader Sachin Pilot continues to launch relentless attacks on Ashok Gehlot and Congress over inaction on the corruption charges. Pilot has been at loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot's government on complaints of alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje dispensation. He stated that even after his hunger protests the Rajasthan government has ignored the issue and has demanded stern action in connection with the issue. However, Gehlot and Congress have maintained silence over the matter.

Sachin Pilot said, "The corruption that took place in Rajasthan under the BJP regime, we raised the voice against it and they couldn't tolerate it. If I am raising and demanding stern action against the corruption cases that were done under the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP rule, then it is for the welfare of our own party. When Congress was in opposition in Rajasthan, be it me or Ashok Gehlot, we all had raised issues of land mafia, sand mafias and many more".

He further said, "Congress is a party of Mahatma Gandhi and walks in the footsteps of truth. I did anshan (hunger strike) on April 11 and today two weeks have passed, and still, no action has been taken. I would really want to request for the government to take an action. When we came among the citizens of Rajasthan we raised the corruption issue of Vasundra Raje government's tenure and this is why the people voted for us".

Sachin Pilot - Ashok Gehlot Fued

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on April 11, conducted his day-long hunger strike against the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot causing turbulence within the Congress party.

Pilot while speaking to reporters after the completion of his fast speaking to the media in Jaipur said the opposition has united against corruption and his fast will speed up the movement of the anti-corruption drive. He further added that he had written to Chief Minister Gehlot on the issue of corruption twice but got no response.

It’s important to recall the Pilot - Gehlot acrimony dates back to 2018 when both Pilot and Gehlot were keen to become the Chief Minister after the Congress’ win in the state. The party picked Ashok Gehlot for the post for the third time. Then in July 2020 Pilot and a section of MLAs made an open revolt against CM Gehlot demanding leadership change in the state however the party took action against them. Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and also from the post of Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Then in September 2022, MLAs in the Gehlot camp boycotted a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and held a parallel one to stall what they felt was an attempt to make Pilot the new chief minister. Gehlot was then considered for the party president's post.