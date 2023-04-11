AAP Bats For Sachin As Pilot-Gehlot Fight In Rajasthan Splits Opposition

Sachin Pilot on Tuesday has gone on a day-long hunger strike against the Ashok Gehlot government's alleged inaction over alleged corruption during the Vasundhare Raje regime sending political temperatures across Rajasthan and other parts of the country soaring. The tensions between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot comes months before the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Reacting to Sachin Pilot fasting against the Gehlot government, BJP's Rajendra Rathore, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, said the former Gehlot deputy is throwing an open challenge to the high command.

"Sachin Pilot is giving an open challenge to the high command. His day-long fast will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the Congress govt. Congress has lost its hold across the country." On April 9, the day when Pilot announced the hunger strike, Rathore also targeted Pilot for demanding a probe into charges of corruption during the previous BJP rule, saying it is unfortunate that he did not speak about the "dark deeds" of his Congress-led government in Rajasthan.

AIMIM, AAP backs Pilot, hits out at Gehlot

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is among those opposition leaders who extended their support to Pilot in his battle against Gehlot. "Either Congress government or BJP government, (they are) two sides of the same coin. Both encouraged corruption. That’s why you see that an ex-deputy chief minister is going to protest against his own government. What message goes out with this? The message that goes out is that the Congress or BJP are not serious about (fighting) corruption,” he told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has locked its horn for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls, also extended support to Sachin Pilot. AAP election in-charge for Rajasthan, Vinay Mishra, while slamming Gehlot, said, “Rajasthan government is most corrupt and useless. So corrupt that a highly educated young leader, Sachin Pilot, is sitting on a hunger strike against corruption today,” Taking to Twitter, he added that Rajasthan now needs an 'alternative'.