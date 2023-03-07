Sachin Pilot Wants Ashok Gehlot To Lend A Sympathetic Ear To Widows Of Pulwama Martyrs

Sachin Pilot has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calling on him to give a sympathetic ear to the demands of the widows of Pulwama martyrs. Pilot, a member of the state legislature and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, met the protesting women on Monday, who sought his help. Widows of Pulwama martyrs have been protesting in Rajasthan over the last few days claiming the state government is yet to fulfill the promises made to martyrs' families following the terror attack in 2019.

Sachin Pilot extends support to protesting women

Sachin Pilot has written a letter to Ashok Gehlot and requested to consider sympathetically the demands of the kin of martyrs and take necessary action. In his letter to the CM, Pilot said that the widows of Pulwama terror attack met him today and apprised him about their demands. They also accused the police of manhandling them.

As per Sachin Pilot's letter, the protestors urged him to push for relaxation in the rules for giving government jobs to family members of martyrs and demanded an investigation into the alleged ill-treatment meted out to them by the police.

Pilot has assured the protestors of providing all the necessary help from his end.

On the other hand, the fresh political step by the Congress leader has given a new dimension to the ongoing political faceoff in the state over the matter. This is not the first time that Sachin Pilot has pitched for an issue against CM Ashok Gehlot.

The two of them have come up against each other several times in the last couple of months. The tussle, which started in 2020, after the two years of coming to power in Rajasthan, when Gehlot sacked Pilot as his deputy and claimed that Pilot was swayed by BJP, has now turned into discord over these protests.

Notably, the widows of three soldiers martyred in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack are protesting against CM Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government over the non-fulfilment of the promises made to them. The protestors were reportedly manhandled by the Rajasthan Police, when they tried to march towards CM's house to meet him and make him aware of their demands.