'Sachin Pilot Will Walk Out With More MLAs Than Suvendu Adhikari': Athawale Warns Gehlot

A day after former West Bengal Minister Suvendu Adhikari along with 23 other Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has now claimed that former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will bring down the CM Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government.

Speaking further, Ramdas Athawale said Sachin Pilot will come out with more MLAs than Suvendu Adhikari bought with him to BJP. Pointing towards the injustice being done against Pilot in Congress, the Union Minister said that one day he will make Gehlot's government fall.

"We do not need to bring down Ashok Gehlot's government in Rajasthan. He needed to handle Sachin Pilot. There is injustice in Congress on Sachin Pilot, so he will come out with more MLAs one day and his government will fall. "

READ | Ramdas Athawale Demands Probe Into Attack On JP Nadda's Convoy, Predicts BJP Govt In WB

Suvendu Adhikari & 23 Others Join BJP

Delivering a massive blow to Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal's Midnapore College Ground. Along with Adhikari, 23 other grassroots leaders joined the saffron party- bolstering its chances in the 2021 Bengal elections. Lashing out at his peer - Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari had written an open letter to all Trinamool leaders, saying 'TMC and Bengal is not one family's fiefdom', urging them to join him.

READ | Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Alleges 'Congress Instigating Farmers', Backs Agrarian Laws

BJP's Bengal campaign and WB polls

With the passage of CAA, BJP has claimed it'll win 220-230 seats in the 294-member Bengal Assembly. Launching an aggressive campaign under in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, the saffron party's workers have often violently clashed with Trinamool workers over CAA, COVID-19 leading to the deaths of several BJP leaders. Accusing Bengal CM of attacking its leaders, BJP has decided to not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls. With the death of leaders in the numerous clashes, BJP has taken to the streets to protest, often on the receiving end of blows from the Kolkata police.

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has placed its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

READ | Payal Ghosh Meets Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Shares Pictures