Sachin Pilot Writes To CM Gehlot, Seeks Intervention For MBC Reservation In Govt Jobs

Congress leader Sachin Pilot wrote to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleging that the most backward classes (MBCs) in Rajasthan were being denied the 5% quota in job vacancies in the state government. Seeking the CM's 'prompt intervention', Pilot reminded Gehlot that Congress' manifesto in the 2018 elections included the promise of MBC reservations.

"According to the applications received by me, the reservations are not being given in Police Constable recruitment-2018, technical helper recruitment-2018, among several others," his letter read. He also revealed that several delegations from various regions in the state had met him personally and expressed the grievances of the MBCs as well.

Notably, this is the first time Pilot has written to CM Gehlot after the two mended bridges. Earlier, the rift between CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot came out in the open in July after Pilot and 18 other Congress leaders rebelled against Gehlot's leadership, keeping away from the Congress Legislature Party meetings. Just days into the rebellion, Pilot was sacked from the post of deputy CM and PCC president. The two reconciled after the intervention of the Party high command.

The Congress had then constituted a three-member committee to address former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot's grievances. "Sachin Pilot has met with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party," the party had said in a statement. The committee includes senior leaders like Ahmed, KC Venugopal apart from AICC General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits- PTI)