'Sachin Pilot Zindabad' Slogans Raised By Pilot Camp, Posters Put Back Up At Party Office

In a display of support for Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress supporters put up posters of Pilot outside Congress office in Jaipur. Visuals show the supporters raise slogans like 'Sachin Pilot Zindabad', 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad' and 'Sonia Gandhi Zindabad'. Earlier in the day, Pilot's posters outside the party office were removed, amid the Gehlot-Pilot tussle. Gehlot's camp reportedly intends to replace Pilot as Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief with Raghuveer Meena.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot herds MLAs in resort as Congress dwindles to 84

'Only 84 MLAs attended CLP meet': Sources

Contrary to Congress claims that 107 MLAs were present at the Congress CLP meet on Monday, sources have told Republic TV that only 84 Congress MLAs were present in the meeting which concluded at CM Gehlot's residence in Rajasthan. This reduces Congress' numbers in the Rajasthan Assembly from 107 to 84, putting it in a minority. While Deputy CM Sachin Pilot claims to have the support of 30 MLAs, BJP currently has 72 MLAs and 13 are independent MLAs in the 200-member assembly.

BJP's Amit Malviya alleges 'Gehlot doesn't have numbers'; demands Rajasthan floor test

Congress claims 109 MLAs' support, Pilot claims 30

While Congress' CLP meeting passed a resolution backing Gehlot's government, Pilot has contested Gehlot's claim of 109 MLAs, claiming 30 MLAs back him and is gearing up for a fight. The Party has alleged that BJP of conspiracy to lure its MLAs to which BJP has responded by rushing its top leaders Gulab Chand Kataria, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to Jaipur, while Union Ministers - Arjun Singh Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary are keeping tabs on the situation unfolding in Jaipur. All Gehlot-backing Congress MLAs have been herded to Fairmont Hotel, while BJP has reportedly urged Pilot to call for a floor test after getting his MLAs' support in writing.

The Rajasthan Tussle: Pilot vs Gehlot

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Pilot, multiple MLAs in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response to the FIR, Pilot arrived in Delhi with 22 MLAs on Saturday, seeking an audience with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of neglect meted out by state officials, SOG probe against him, being ignored by Central leadership. Though both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have reportedly contacted Pilot to placate him, Pilot himself met with Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi.

