Sachin Pilot Raised Rajasthan CM & State Congress Boss Post With Gandhis; Was Told To Wait

The Rajasthan political drama seems to be reaching a crescendo after sources reported that Deputy CM Sachin Pilot is likely to join the BJP very soon. However, according to the latest updates, sources have revealed that Pilot's dissatisfaction with the Congress leadership saw a prolonged period before causing such a turn of events.

According to inside sources, Sachin Pilot spoke to the Gandhis before making such a big move where he conveyed that they had failed to keep their promises to him. He stated that it had been a long time since the government came into power and that no meaty portfolio was given to him apart from the post of the Deputy CM.

He added that now Gehlot was even planning to take over as the Chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, a post which Pilot had been given after he was refused the Chief Ministerial berth. Pilot tried to put forth how such discrimination was causing camps within the party and the state government. However, sources revealed that Gandhis said that Sachin needs to 'wait for some more time.'

It is said that one of the main friction points between Gehlot and Pilot is perceived to be the Rajasthan PCC post which was retained by the latter despite being pipped by the former to the Chief Minister's position.

Read: 30 Congress MLAs Allegedly Pledge Support To Sachin Pilot Inspite Of Party Denying Rift

Scindia to join BJP?

Meanwhile, Pilot, who met with former colleague Scindia yesterday, was speculated to be in line to join the saffron party in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday, though that is likely to have been put on hold. The move comes after Congress has issued a whip to all MLAs to attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet scheduled on Monday, which Pilot has refused to attend. As per sources, over 30 Congress MLAs and some Independent legislators have pledged support to him.

Gehlot claimed that Congress MLAs and Independent legislators were being offered up to Rs.25 lakh each to switch sides on the lines of the recent pattern in Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP refuted this allegation, highlighting that there was infighting among the Congress ranks, which has been accepted by other leaders such as Kapil Sibal and Karti Chidambaram.

Read: Rajasthan Politics Reduced To Trash; Congress Only Runs 'save Govt Scheme': BJP's Rathore

Read: Rajasthan Govt Crisis: Dy CM Sachin Pilot To Skip Congress Legislative Party Meeting