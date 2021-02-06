Sachin Tendulkar Got Benefit From Tweet, His Son Entered IPL: Cong Leader's Bizarre Claim

Congress leader PC Sharma launched an attack on Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar for tweeting against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir and alleged that the former got a benefit from tweeting so. Fans flocked to Twitter to extend their support to Sachin Tendulkar after he received flak from certain quarters of social media for his tweet against Rihanna and co. Congress leader PC Sharma made a bizarre claim that Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun had been selected in the IPL as a result of his tweet.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar is amongst the 1097 players who have registered for the upcoming IPL 2021 auction, as reported by PTI. The young southpaw made his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy debut in January which made him eligible for the IPL auction that is slated to take place on February 18 in Chennai. Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and also has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

Sachin Tendulkar's poster smeared with oil

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's poster was smeared with black oil by members of Kerala's Youth Congress after he tweeted against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir. The batting maestro has been subject to extensive criticism by several factions for calling out the propaganda by 'external forces'. Following Tendulkar, several members of the cricket fraternity had tweeted against the wading in of foreign personalities including pop-sensation Rihanna and environment activist Greta Thunberg.

Kerala: Members of Indian Youth Congress pour black oil on a cut-out of Sachin Tendulkar in Kochi, over his tweet on international personalities tweeting on #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/Vy2DYuDk15 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

Sachin receives flak for supporting India

On February 3, Tendulkar had tweeted that external forces can be spectators but not participants in India's internal affairs. His tweet came after Rihanna had shared a news story on the ongoing farmers' agitation in India and tweeted, "Why aren't we talking about this?" What followed was several personalities including Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris tweeting in support of the agitating farmers. In response, several cricketers and Bollywood personalities had tweeted against the meddling and called for unity in India, hoping for quick resolution of the ongoing impasse between the government and the farmers.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

