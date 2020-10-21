"Dismiss Minister Nawab Malik": BJP MLA Appeals To Maha Guv As Plot Against Arnab Unravels

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar has appealed to the Governor of Maharashtra & Goa, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, to take suo-moto cognizance and sack Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and a senior member of Sharad Pawar's NCP, Nawab Malik. Writing to Governor, the BJP leader has requested that criminal proceedings may be initiated against Nawab Malik under the Indian Penal Code for stating that Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief "Arnab Goswami may commit suicide". This appeal came after a second sting by Republic Media Network revealed yet another dangerous and sinister political conspiracy to 'trap' Arnab Goswami.

Speaking about the sting, Atul Bhatkhalkar said, "This sting by Republic Media Network has not only exposed Nawab Malik but also the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. This government does not want a nationalist media house that works hard to find the truth. This is why I appeal to the Honourable Governor to take Suo moto cognizance of the case and dismiss Nawab Malik from the Ministry effective immediately. I further request that under the Indian Penal Code, criminal proceedings should be initiated against him for making statements like 'Arnab Goswami may commit suicide' and a case should be registered against him."

Sitting Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik stung

A sitting minister in the Maharashtra government and a senior member of Sharad Pawar's NCP - Nawab Malik has been stung by Republic Media Network. He has disclosed vile, diabolical and gory details of the sinister conspiracy hatched against Republic's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami. While speaking about the 'trap' laid out for Arnab Goswami, Malik went as far as to say 'Arnab may commit suicide', appearing to allude to events that may unfold.

"He is stuck in the TRP thing now. Let me tell you clear cut. He will get trapped. I am telling you clear cut," says Nawab Malik in the sting almost predicting the course of the investigation by the Mumbai Police and hinting that everything so far is pre-planned. "The thing is that man will get a lot of problems. I am scared that what if he goes into...a zone himself. This is madness. It becomes a phobia. It gets created after a point of time," Nawab Malik said.

Malik adds "He (Arnab Goswami) is driving himself mad. I am scared what if he commits suicide. What is happening is, the path he has taken, he sits inside (the studio) and is self-imposed. He thinks that the world works like this only and suddenly when he gets to know that there is nothing and everything is fake, then a person can do anything, right? He thinks that the whole system should work the way his mind wants and that he can do everything and anything but when it does not happen, the person goes into a different zone, right?"

