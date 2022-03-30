'Sack Priyanka Vadra As UP In-charge': Ex-Congress Leader Zishan Haider To Sonia Gandhi

Congress electronic media and Urdu press coordinator Zishan Haider, who was sacked from all the posts and expelled from the party for allegedly making "derogatory" remarks against the leadership, has asked party president Sonia Gandhi to expel Priyanka Gandhi Vadra following the poll debacle in Uttar Pradesh.

"Uttar Pradesh Congress president has been removed from the post. Priyanka Gandhi is in charge of UP. Each and every decision has been taken by her and her team and removing UP party chief I don't think it makes any sense," Haider said.

Blaming Priyanka for destructive defeat, Haider said that "I did not ask to remove Priyanka from the party but from the leadership of UP. This is in my opinion the first time the general secretary of a state is not removed or asked for resignation even after losing an election."

Haider urges Sonia Gandhi to sack Priyanka as UP in-charge

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, the ex-Congress leader said, "I request you to remove Priyanka Gandhi as the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh at the earliest. I understand your condition, due to no action against Priyanka, you cannot take action against in charge of other states. I request that Party's old ritual should not get over and the in-charge should take responsibility for the defeat."

Congress' worst-ever Up polls performance

In the worst-ever performance in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Indian National Congress won just two seats and its vote share was decreased to 2.33% from 6.25% in the 2017 state elections when it had won seven seats.

Even the Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu faced a humiliating loss from the Tamkuhi Raj seat of Kushinagar and stood third behind Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates.

Following the defeat, the party expelled Haider for allegedly making "derogatory" comments against the leadership. "Zeeshan Haider has been removed from all the posts and expelled from the party for six years," said a letter issued by Shyam Kishore Shukla, a member of the disciplinary committee.

"It has come to the notice of the disciplinary committee of the party that you have made derogatory remarks against the party leadership through social media and newspapers which have tarnished the image of the party. This action of yours comes under the ambit of indiscipline," the letter said.