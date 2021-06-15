Sacked Chirag Paswan Sacks 5 Mutineer MPs & Uncle Right back In Desperate LJP Tug-of-war

The internal political feud in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is getting bigger and bigger as minutes after being sacked from the post of National President of the party by uncle Pashupati Paras, Chirag Paswan retaliated by 'sacking' 5 MPs. Chirag Paswan on his Twitter handle also shared an old letter that he had written about his uncle Pashupati Paras. The sacking of Chirag Paswan comes after his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras led a mutiny against him along with the party MPs mentioned above. Following Chirag Paswan's dismissal, Suraj Bhan has been named as the Interim President of the LJP.

Sacked Chirag Paswan sacks 5 MPs during own party meeting

As per the official statement released by Chirag Paswan, more than 80 percent of National Executive members participated in the LJP meeting convened by him. Secretary-General Abdul Khaliq brought the resolution to suspend all 5 MPs. The five MPs who have been sacked by Chirag Paswan include his uncle Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj (Pashupati's son), Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi, and Chandan Singh. It is to be noted that Pashupati Paras and Chirag Paswan both held their separate National Executive meetings. LJP's Raju Tiwari speaking to Republic claimed that a total of 32 members out of 38 of the parliamentary board are supporting Chirag Paswan. However, 5 out of 6 LJP Lok Sabha MPs (the exception being Chirag Paswan) have already deposed him as the party's leader in the house.

Chirag Paswan shares an emotional letter on his feud with uncle Pashupati Paras

Ahead of his sacking from the National President post of LJP by uncle Pashupati Paras, Chirag Paswan took to his Twitter handle and shared a four-page 'old' official letter. In the four-page detailed letter, Chirag Paswan talks about how he supported his cousin Prince Raj to please his uncle Pashupati Paras. The letter also outlines that Pashupati Paras's stance towards the party and him changed after LJP's decision to go solo in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls. Chirag Paswan also says that after the death of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan he expected that his uncle to guide him, however withdrawing support from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not acceptable to him. Read Chirag Paswan's letter:

पापा की बनाई इस पार्टी और अपने परिवार को साथ रखने के लिए किए मैंने प्रयास किया लेकिन असफल रहा।पार्टी माँ के समान है और माँ के साथ धोखा नहीं करना चाहिए।लोकतंत्र में जनता सर्वोपरि है। पार्टी में आस्था रखने वाले लोगों का मैं धन्यवाद देता हूँ। एक पुराना पत्र साझा करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/pFwojQVzuo — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) June 15, 2021

Pashupati Paras to extend support to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's party JDU

After the Lok Sabha Secretariat recognised Pashupati Paras as the leader of the LJP in the House, the rebel Uncle lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a good leader and "vikas purush" (development-oriented man), highlighting the deep fault lines within the party as his nephew has been a strong critic of the supreme JD(U) leader. "I have not broken the party but saved it," Paras, the MP from Hajipur, told reporters.

He asserted that 99 percent of LJP workers were unhappy with the turn of events in Bihar as Paswan led his party against the JD(U) and it fared poorly in the 2020 assembly polls.

The LJP has been on the brink of collapse, he said in reference to its poor show in the polls, and lashed out at "anti-social" elements in the party, an apparent pointer to a close aide of Paswan whose proximity to him has not gone down well with many party leaders. Paras said his group will continue to be part of the BJP-led NDA, and added that Paswan can remain in the organisation.

