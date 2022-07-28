'Sacked Him Although Not Proven Guilty': TMC On Mamata Firing Partha From WB Cabinet

In a massive development in the SSC recruitment cash scam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sacked TMC leader Partha Chatterjee from her cabinet. In a first response, TMC spokesperson Manojit Mondal exclusively spoke to Republic TV and stated that the party high command has taken action within 3 days' time even though the leader has not been proven guilty.

Hailing TMC, Mondal slammed other political parties for criticising them. He claimed that Mamata-led TMC doesn't tolerate any corruption and takes stern action against those found guilty. He also informed that AITMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is in touch with the agitating students.

"We don't want any lecture from the BJP. As earlier, I have maintained my words from the last 3 days that wait for the right moment actions will be taken, and absolutely none will be spared as far as corruption is concerned. TMC is a party that will not tolerate goons or corrupt anyone. Despite this fact, we still don't know whether this man (Partha Chatterjee) is guilty or not and there shows the moral of the TMC", said Manojit Mondal.

He further added, "Look at the other political parties, especially BJP, they invite the tainted people and when such people are removed from our party, BJP love them up, and rewards them-- Nisith Pramanik, and Suvendhu Adhikari are classic examples of that. Trinamool Congress party led by Mamata Banerjee assisted by dynamic leader Abhishek Banerjee will not tolerate any corrupt people in the party. This party is built by the love and blessings of the thousands and lakhs of common workers who has nothing to do with the corruption".

Mondal further said, "Now it's time for BJP to take an action against their corrupt and criminals ministers. We don't want any moral lectures from any political parties. We know why and how to take an action. We did not even spare 7 days for this particular person. I would also like to inform that he has not even been charge-sheeted. We care so m about the lives of the common people".

He also informed, "Abhishek Banerjee is actively talking to the agitating students and trying to reach everyone. Justice will be given to each and every one".

Partha Chatterjee Sacked

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sacked Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee as state minister days after he was arrested in the SSC recruitment scam. Chatterjee, the secretary-general of TMC, held the portfolios of Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction in the state cabinet.

Nearly Rs 50 crore in cash, and kilograms of gold were recovered from apartments linked to Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and foreign exchange, as per officials of the Enforcement Directorate.

"Shri Partha Chatterjee, Minister in Charge, Department of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Department of Information Technology and Electronics, Department of Parliamentary Affairs, and Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, Govt. of West Bengal is hereby relieved of his duties as Minister in Charge of the aforesaid Departments with effect from the 27th day of July 2022," said the letter signed by Chief Secretary to the West Bengal government.

(Image: PTI)