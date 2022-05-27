Sacked Karnataka Min Eshwarappa Vows To Reclaim '36,000 Temples Razed To Build Mosques'

Sparking a fresh controversy, former Karnataka Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader KS Eshwarappa in a massive claim said that '36,000 temples were destroyed and mosques were built' in their place, on Friday. Addressing a public rally, the Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly who was recently in a ministerial position until a cut-money controversy gave a clarion call to 'reclaim' all 36,000 temples to the Hindus.

"Let them build mosques elsewhere and offer Namaz, but we cannot allow them to build mosques over our temples," the controversial politician can be heard saying in the video, accessed by Republic. His statement comes amid the ongoing row over the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and at least one similar case being claimed in Mangalore.

Gyanvapi row

The present row pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The petitioners contended that Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.

On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videography survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the mosque complex the next day owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order. Finally, the court allowed the videography survey of the Mosque premises, which was completed on May 16.

In the report of the survey accessed by Republic, there is a mention of a Shivling being found in the 'wazu khana' in the disputed premises. Also, there is a mention of Hindu idols & motifs as seen in temples, being found on the premises of the mosque.

Along with Gyanvapi, pleas have also been filed with respect to Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, Ajmer Sharif Dargah among others.