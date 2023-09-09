Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha Joins Shiv Sena

Bringing an end to months of speculation, dismissed Rajasthan minister and Congress stalwart Rajendra Gudha joined the Shiv Sena in Jhunjhunu on Saturday, September 9. He was inducted in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Following his formal entry into the party, the former Congress leader and Udaipurwati MLA expressed his commitment towards the party, affirming, "Together with Eknath Shinde, I will focus on the welfare of the state's youth and women." Both Gudha and CM Shinde addressed a press briefing at Liberty Farm House, after the induction event.

During the address, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Rajasthan has potential for industries and mining. If we do development here, unemployed people of the state will not go to other states. Shiv Sena is doing the same work in Maharashtra." It's pertinent to note that the development comes at a moment when the state is bound to undergo the year-end assembly polls.

Rajasthan politics: Red Diary row

Gudha, an emminent Congress leader from Rajasthan, was recently sacked from the Ashok Gehlot cabinet after questioning his own government in the Legislative Assembly. He accused the incumbent Congress government of corruption after waving a mysterious 'red diary' outside the assembly. He claimed that the notebook contained secretive information related to the bribery attempts and irregular financial transactions involving Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Later, he made public three pages of the purported 'red diary' which he has claimed contains the details of financial misdeeds of the Congress government and cited their contents to allege corruption in Rajasthan Cricket Association election.