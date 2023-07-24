Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha Suspended From Assembly Over 'Red Diary'

Rajendra Singh Gudha, who was sacked as a Minister of State on July 21 from the Ashok Gehlot government, and BJP MLA Madan Dilawar have been suspended from Rajasthan Assembly for unruly behaviour.

The proposal of suspension was moved by Parliament Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and it was passed by the House. Dhariwal claimed that Gudha attempted to manhandle him and that a "big incident" could have occurred had the marshals not come for his rescue. He said that Dilawar had also advanced towards him and had a plan to attack him.

During the Assembly session, Gudha reached near Speaker CP Joshi's chair with a 'red diary' and had an argument with him. As Gudha waved the red-coloured diary, Joshi asked him to come to his chamber.

Minutes later, Gudha went close to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and confronted him while he stood to speak. Ugly scenes were witnessed at this time and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs too created an uproar and stormed the well of the House over the issue of the 'red diary'. The House was then adjourned.

'Rs 100-500 crore illegal transaction': Gudha on 'Red Diary'

The sacked minister claimed that the red diary he wanted to introduce had information about the alleged irregular financial transactions of CM Ashok Gehlot. He claimed that he "secured" the diary from Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore's residence during an income tax raid on the instructions of the chief minister.

"The diary contains all the illegal transactions done by the Rajasthan government which mentions the name of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. From transactions during the election of the cricket committee to the disbursement of relief funds to the MLAs, the diary contains the overall transaction. The transactions are to the tune of Rs 100 to 500 crores," Gudha alleged.

"I was going to table this dairy but they snatched it from me, why they were snatching the 'red diary'? They are able to do this today because they are in power as long as I am alive, I will keep fighting for the modesty of women and I will fight my own fight. The part of the diary that they took away from me was just the trailer, I still have the full film," he said, while not mentioning the makes of leaders in the diary.

(With PTI inputs)