Sacked Rajendra Gudha Reveals Whereabouts Of 'Red Diary', Predicts His Own Arrest

Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha on Monday, in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, opened up about the 'The Red Diary' controversy and revealed the whereabouts of the document containing details of the alleged financial irregularities damning the Ashok Gehlot government.

Rajendra Gudha was carrying a red diary in the House on Monday which according to him had details, exposing the Ashok Gehlot government.

Gudha, on being asked the whereabouts of the diary, said, "I took the Red Diary to Rajasthan Assembly and wanted to table it with the permission of the speaker. Congress leaders snatched the diary from me."

When asked if he has a copy of the Diary, the sacked minister said, "That was the original diary. I have to see if I have it (another copy). Why did Congress leaders snatch the diary from me if it had nothing?"

"The Diary of Dharmendra Rathore was recovered from his house. It had details about the transactions to non-party leaders during Rajya Sabha elections and monetary transactions in the Rajasthan Cricket Association elections," Gudha claimed.

Furthermore, Gudha said that he was going to share the entire diary with the media after tabling it on Assembly. "I reached House late or else I would have shown something to the media," he said.

Sacked Rajasthan minister predicts his own arrest

Gudha, who held charge as Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development before being sacked, also predicted his own arrest. "False case was filed against me after I helped a poor woman who threatened to commit suicide over her children's marriage...I will soon be arrested also, mark my words. CM Ashok Gehlot might get me arrested as this is his politics," he said.

Gudha was suspended from the State assembly for the remainder of the session after it saw unruly scenes including pushing and shoving over a red diary. The House was adjourned thrice during the day, and at one point Gudha was forced out by marshals. He was sacked Friday as a minister after he publicly criticised his own Congress government over law and order in the state.