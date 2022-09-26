Last Updated:

Sacked Sanjay Jha Has 3-person Solution To Congress' Presidential Woes; Blames Gehlot

This comes a day after a high drama ensued in Rajasthan as over 90 Congress MLAs loyal to CM Ashok Gehlot submitted their resignation to the Speaker.

Swagata Banerjee
Amid speculation of Ashok Gehlot stepping down as the Rajasthan Chief Minister for the Congress presidential post, former Congress spokesperson and sacked party leader Sanjay Jha blamed the Rajasthan CM for 'engineering' the revolt in state politics, adding that he is not worthy of becoming the party president. Jha, however, extended his support to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and suggested that she should become the next party chief. 

Jha took to Twitter and stated:

The tip by sacked Sanjay Jha comes six months after he had pitted Sachin Pilot as the potential leader to replace Sonia Gandhi as Congress President. 

Rajasthan Political Crisis

This comes a day after a high drama ensued in Rajasthan as over 90 Congress MLAs loyal to CM Ashok Gehlot submitted their resignation to the Speaker ahead of a legislature party meeting which was likely to pick his successor. This was seen as a revolt against the Congress high command's move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan CM in place of Gehlot who is a favourite to be the Congress president.

As of now, AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge are at the residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to submit a report on the matter and a final decision will be taken by Sonia Gandhi after the crucial meeting. 

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge after arriving in Delhi from Jaipur said, "We are going to 10 Janpath & will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. We will apprise her about the events (about the Rajasthan Congress crisis). She will eventually take the decision on it."

And AICC observer Ajay Maken said, "We arrived in Delhi after meeting MLAs in Jaipur. We are going to give our report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi."

