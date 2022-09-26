Sacked Sanjay Jha Has 3-person Solution To Congress' Presidential Woes; Blames Gehlot

Amid speculation of Ashok Gehlot stepping down as the Rajasthan Chief Minister for the Congress presidential post, former Congress spokesperson and sacked party leader Sanjay Jha blamed the Rajasthan CM for 'engineering' the revolt in state politics, adding that he is not worthy of becoming the party president. Jha, however, extended his support to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and suggested that she should become the next party chief.

Jha took to Twitter and stated:

Everyone knows the revolt within Rajasthan is engineered by Ashok Gehlot. He disqualifies himself for the post of Congress President automatically.



Priyanka Gandhi Vadra must become Congress President, supported by Sachin Pilot and Shashi Tharoor as Working President. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) September 26, 2022

The tip by sacked Sanjay Jha comes six months after he had pitted Sachin Pilot as the potential leader to replace Sonia Gandhi as Congress President.

Sachin Pilot. Congress President.



It is time to give him the responsibility of leading the Congress. He is hard working, 24X 7 leader, accessible, hungry to win, and an outstanding communicator. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 10, 2022

Rajasthan Political Crisis

This comes a day after a high drama ensued in Rajasthan as over 90 Congress MLAs loyal to CM Ashok Gehlot submitted their resignation to the Speaker ahead of a legislature party meeting which was likely to pick his successor. This was seen as a revolt against the Congress high command's move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan CM in place of Gehlot who is a favourite to be the Congress president.

As of now, AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge are at the residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to submit a report on the matter and a final decision will be taken by Sonia Gandhi after the crucial meeting.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge after arriving in Delhi from Jaipur said, "We are going to 10 Janpath & will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. We will apprise her about the events (about the Rajasthan Congress crisis). She will eventually take the decision on it."

And AICC observer Ajay Maken said, "We arrived in Delhi after meeting MLAs in Jaipur. We are going to give our report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi."