Sacked Sanjay Jha Has Message For Any Congress Netas Blaming BJP For Jitin Prasada's Move

As the Congress witnessed yet another seasoned 'young guard' leader's exit, sacked Congress neta Sanjay Jha opined that Jitin Prasada was BJP's gain and a loss to the Sonia Gandhi-led party. Sanjay Jha, who has been vocal about the functioning of the Congress in recent years (though that has as much to do with him being sacked), took to Twitter to hail Jitin Prasada as a 'gentleman, genial and generous hearted'. Sanjay Jha pointed out that the BJP couldn't be blamed for picking up disgruntled Congress leaders and claimed that he would do the same if he were Amit Shah, citing that it was 'politics'.

Jitin Prasad is BJP's gain, Congress's loss. Period.



I just spoke to him recently; Jitin is a gentleman, genial and generous-hearted.



You can't blame the BJP for picking up disgruntled leaders from the Congress. If I was Amit Shah I would do the same. That's politics. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) June 9, 2021

Jitin Prasada says 'BJP is the only national party'

Jumping ship from Congress to BJP, Jitin Prasada on Wednesday claimed that BJP was the only remaining national party, while all others were reduced to regional levels, as he joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. Stating that Congress was not able to work for the people, he refused to speak any ill of Congress. The 48-year-old former Union Minister, a senior Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh's switch to BJP just comes as the party focuses on the all-important UP polls in early 2022.

"An important phase of my life is to begin from today. I have a three-generation connection with Congress, so I took this important decision after a lot of deliberation. In the last 8-10 years I have felt that if there is one party that is truly national, it is BJP. Other parties are regional but this is national party," said Prasada.



He added, "BJP is the people's party and works for the people. I felt my earlier party cannot work for its people. I will not speak much, my work will do it. I am a loyalist of BJP now". Prasad is the second Rahul aide after Jyotiraditya Scindia to join BJP in the recent years, while Sachin Pilot is only still in Congress as his rebellion was crushed.

About Jitin Prasada

Born on November 29,1973, Jitin Prasada was educated at the Shri Ram College of Commerce and also completed his MBA. Commencing his political career with the Indian Youth Congress in 2001, he won his first election three years later by winning the Shahajahanpur Lok Sabha seat. He also went to win in the 2009 Lok Sabha election- this time from Dhaurara. He served as MoS during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA tenure handling portfolios such as Steel, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Road Transport & Highways and Human Resource Development. However, his career suffered a setback as he lost to BJP's Rekha Verma from Dhaurahra not just in 2014 but also in 2019 where he lost his deposit.