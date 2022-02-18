Sacked Sanjay Jha Opines On NSE Scam & Chitra Ramkrishna; Says 'Move Over Money Heist'

'Move over Money Heist', remarked sacked Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Friday, noting that India has just unearthed a huge scam in its biggest stock exchange- the National Stock Exchange. Taking to microblogging platform Twitter, Jha said that it could be a 'Hollywood Blockbuster'.

"It involves a Yogi in the Himalayas who ran NSE, sea-bathing in Seychelles, and hairstyle of CEO. CORRUPTION!" the sacked Congress spokesperson wrote, questioning the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party's government's 'quietness' for so long. In a subsequent tweet, he drew a sharp contrast between NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) claiming that while NYSE was all about 'the impact of Ukraine crisis, oil prices, jobs market, vaccination roll-out on share prices, the NSE was about "Who is anonymous ' Yogi' running NSE from the Himalayas? Is the spiritual guru COO Anand Subramanian?"

"We have become a banana republic," he concluded. The reference here is to a scam that took place under ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna, as part of which some traders allegedly got preferential access to NSE's co-location facilities like they used to log in early, got split-second access to the data feed in the exchange. Also, allegedly some traders had multiple IP addresses for accessing exchange data.

The State of the Nation under BJP:



NYSE: The impact of Ukraine crisis, oil prices, jobs market, vaccination roll-out on share prices.



NSE: Who is anonymous “ Yogi”running NSE from the Himalayas? Is the spiritual guru COO Anand Subramanian?



We have become a banana republic. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) February 18, 2022

Chitra Ramkrishna under the scanner

The Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) on February 11 passed an order imposing a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Ramakrishna, for sharing internal confidential information of the NSE with an unknown person. The SEBI order mentions that during their investigation into co-location facilities at NSE, they came across certain documentary evidence which demonstrated that Ramakrishna shared certain internal confidential information with outsiders.

Ramakrishna has claimed that she had shared confidential information with a Siddha-Purush in the Himalayas and sought his advice on crucial decisions. Ramkrishna claimed to have shared certain internal confidential information, including financial and business plans of NSE, dividend scenario, and financial results, with the Siddha-Purush and even consulted him over the performance appraisals of the exchange's employees. Forensic examination of Ramkrishna’s computer by Ernst & Young revealed emails from the so-called Siddha Purush advising her on operational matters, including appointments to key posts, and she sharing sensitive plans and projections with him.

Government sources, however, rubbished the ‘cock and bull’ Siddha-Purush story put forward by Ramkrishna in her defence and said emails recovered during investigation prima facie establish criminal conduct on her part, and an investigation would be ordered to find out the identity of the unknown person as the matter concerns financial security of the country. They said an investigation is also needed to find out why the NSE dispose of her laptop hurriedly without examining it and who took the decision not to preserve even her desktop for a future inquiry.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishna has been under the scanner of the Income Tax (IT) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The IT department conducted raids at her properties in Chennai and multiple other locations and is continuously being questioned. She is also being questioned by the CBI. On Friday, Republic accessed the first visuals of Ramkrishna and CBI and IT at her residence.

Image: ANI/Facebook