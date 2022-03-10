Last Updated:

Sacked Sanjay Jha Wants Sachin Pilot To Take Over As Congress Chief After Poll Drubbing

Once a rebel leader, Sachin Pilot had caused a near debacle of the Congress government in Rajasthan in 2020, owing to his differences with CM Ashok Gehlot.

Written By
Gloria Methri
Sachin Pilot

Image: PTI


After Congress' embarrassing defeat in all five states in the assembly elections, sacked party leader Sanjay Jha on Thursday demanded a change in Congress leadership. In an abysmal defeat, Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats while AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab, winning 92 seats. Congress also failed to stop BJP from retaining Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.

Reacting to the poll drubbing, Sanjay Jha pitted Sachin Pilot as the potential leader to replace Sonia Gandhi as Congress President. Notably, Pilot, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, is a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Sachin Pilot. Congress President. It is time to give him the responsibility of leading the Congress," said the former INC Spokesperson, who was expelled by Sonia Gandhi in 2020. Listing the qualities that make Pilot suitable for steering the Congress, Jha said, "He is a hard-working, 24x7 leader, accessible, hungry to win, and an outstanding communicator"

READ | Congress concedes defeat in 5 election states; 'Hum chunaav haarenge, par himmat nahi'

Once a rebel leader, Pilot had caused a near debacle of the Congress regime in Rajasthan in 2020, owing to his differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The demand for appointing Pilot as Congress President comes despite calls within the party for re-appointing Rahul Gandhi to the position. 

READ | Punjab elections 2022: From big upsets to Congress' debacle, here are 5 key takeaways

It is pertinent to mention here that Rahul Gandhi had quit as Congress chief two years ago, taking responsibility for the embarrassing debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His resignation threw the party into a leadership crisis from which it hasn't fully recovered and prompted the reinstatement of his mother, Sonia Gandhi, as interim chief.

READ | Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat after Congress gets washed out in Punjab, UP elections

However, later in July, it became evident that Rahul Gandhi will not be taking up the mantle again as Congress chief, and 74-year-old Sonia Gandhi was then elected to remain Congress interim chief till 2024.

READ | Congress blames 'external influence' for freeze on Rahul Gandhi's Twitter follower count

Tune in for the trends, results & analysis for the Elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh (UP), Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa & Manipur - all day with Arnab Goswami on Republic TV

Tags: Sachin Pilot, Congress, Sanjay Jha
First Published:
COMMENT