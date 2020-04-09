The Debate
'Sacrifices Of The Brave Martyrs Will Never Be Forgotten,' PM Modi On CRPF Valour Day

Politics

On the occasion of CRPF Valour Day, PM Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the brave officers and remembered the sacrifices of the personnel in 1965

PM Modi

On the occasion of the 55th Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Valour Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the brave officers and remembered the sacrifices of the CRPF personnel posted at Gujarat’s Sardar Patel Post in 1965. PM Modi said the country would never forget the sacrifices of the valiant martyrs.

PM Expresses Condolences On Demise Of The 'valorous' AVM (Retd.) Chandan Singh Rathore

CRPF Ready To Fight 'invisible, Invasive' COVID-19: DG On Valour Day

Significance of CRPF Valour Day

On April 9, 1965, a small contingent of 2nd Battalion of CRPF successfully fought and repulsed an attack by a Pakistani Brigade on Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. The force eliminated 34 Pakistani soldiers and captured four alive.

Never in the history of military battles have a handful of policemen fought back a full-fledged infantry Brigade in such a manner. In this conflict, six valiant CRPF men also attained martyrdom. As a tribute to the brave men of the Force, April 9 is celebrated as "Valour Day” in the Force.

Read This Valorous Tale As Indian Army Jawans Foil Pak Terrorists In Keran Even Amid Covid

COVID-19: CRPF Provide The Needy With Food, Reusable Masks Amid Lockdown

