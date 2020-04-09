'Sacrifices Of The Brave Martyrs Will Never Be Forgotten,' PM Modi On CRPF Valour Day

On the occasion of the 55th Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Valour Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the brave officers and remembered the sacrifices of the CRPF personnel posted at Gujarat’s Sardar Patel Post in 1965. PM Modi said the country would never forget the sacrifices of the valiant martyrs.

The courage of @crpfindia is widely known. On CRPF Valour Day today, I salute this brave force and remember the bravery of our CRPF personnel in Gujarat’s Sardar Patel Post in 1965. The sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020

Significance of CRPF Valour Day

On April 9, 1965, a small contingent of 2nd Battalion of CRPF successfully fought and repulsed an attack by a Pakistani Brigade on Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. The force eliminated 34 Pakistani soldiers and captured four alive.

Never in the history of military battles have a handful of policemen fought back a full-fledged infantry Brigade in such a manner. In this conflict, six valiant CRPF men also attained martyrdom. As a tribute to the brave men of the Force, April 9 is celebrated as "Valour Day” in the Force.

