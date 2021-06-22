SAD Accuses Congress Of Taking Political Mileage From Kotkapura Case As SIT Quizzes Badal

After the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kotkapura firing case questioned former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) accused the Congress government of taking political mileage out of the issue.

“Captain (Amarinder Singh’s) government is cooking its political stories. It is a political agenda to defame SAD in the upcoming elections. SAD has always stood on the right side so that people who do wrong things are punished,” party leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said.

He said it was sad that the Punjab government formed an SIT to probe the matter even after the culprits of the 2015 sacrilege case are identified and punished. “Captain has a certain way of doing things. The Congress is trying to take political mileage out of this issue,” he added.

Earlier in the day, SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal was questioned by a team of investigators led by LK Yadav, in connection with the case. The probe is regarding the police firing at people protesting in Kotkapura village over the alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015. PS Badal was the then Chief Minister of Punjab as the SAD-BJP alliance was in power and Sukhbir Badal was his deputy.

The questions posed before Badal were; who ordered the firing on the protesters demanding justice in Kotakpura. And, who had released the order to police for firing to disperse the protesters from the spot.

Kotkapura police firing case

On April 9, the high court quashed the Punjab Police SIT's report into the firing incident which gave a clean chit to the Badals and directed the state government to set up a new team. The High Court had not only quashed the probe but also raised doubts over the methods and ordered reconstitution of the SIT probing the case without IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. The Congress government led by CM Captain Amarinder Singh then constituted another SIT on May 7 to probe the incident. The new SIT has already questioned former police chief Sumedh Singh Saini and some other police officers.