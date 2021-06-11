SAD & BSP To Ally For Punjab Elections 2022; Deal To Be Finalised Amid Congress Turmoil

In a massive political development ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, there is news surfacing that Shiromani Akali Dal is all set to seal the deal with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). As part of the deal, which will be the first alliance before the election, the BSP is going to contest 18-20 (out of 117) seats in alliance with SAD. A formal announcement of the deal is predicted to come by Saturday, June 11. The Akali Dal severed two-decades-long ties with the BJP just months earlier over the contentious farm reforms.

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Who will ally with whom?

The term of the current Congress government in Punjab, led by Captain Amarinder Singh, is going to expire on March 27, 2022, after which Punjab will once again go to the polls most probably in the month of March to elect 117 members of the legislative assembly.

BJP and SAD were a part of an alliance in the state right from 1992, but the alliance broke in September 2020 over the three agricultural sector reform laws. Thereafter, BJP started to strengthen its influence in the region with an aim to go solo while SAD continued to put efforts to maintain its position and simultaneously look for a partner, which it found in the BSP, which had always gone solo, and thus never managed to get seats in double digits. But with SAD this time, the chances of BSP seem high. Both the Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP have different core constituencies among the voters. SAD has managed to build its base among Dalits as well. Out of its four MLAs in the Doaba region, three are from reserved constituencies. BSP also has its pocket of strength in the Doaba region.

Infighting in the current Congress government in Punjab

Meanwhile, infighting is going on in the Congress party, which presently rules the state. In order to end the rebellion within Congress' Punjab unit before the 2022 elections, Sonia Gandhi formed a three-member panel, which comprised Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat. The panel to resolve the impending issues has submitted its report to the interim party chief after having deliberated with all factions, including Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his rival Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Though the final decision is expected to be taken after a meeting called by interim party chief Sonia Gandhi has called for with the three-member panel, reports suggest that Captain Amarinder Singh cemented his CM seat while the possibility of Navjot Singh Sidhu being elevated as the Deputy CM has been ruled out. Sources have also informed that Punjab Congress' incumbent chief Sunil Jakhar is likely to be moved out.

If the situation in the Congress party does not improve, it could work in the benefit of the SAD-BSP alliance as well as other opposition parties like BJP and AAP.

