SAD Attacks Bhagwant Mann Over His Visit To Delhi Schools; 'First Tour Punjab Schools'

Akali Dal attacked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann over his scheduled visit to government schools and health institutions in Delhi on Monday. SAD leader and former education minister Daljeet Singh Cheema advised Mann to first understand the situation in Punjab schools before taking tours of other states' schools.

SAD leader Daljeet Cheema said, "Before planning a tour to study the Delhi model of education Bhagwant Mann should have toured his own schools first to understand their strength & weaknesses".

"Today’s political drama may be helpful in selling this pseudo model in poll-bound states but won’t be of much help to Punjab", he added.

Bhagwant Mann to visit Delhi schools

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and senior state officials are scheduled to visit government schools and health institutions in the national capital on Monday to learn and understand the “Delhi model” and replicate it in the state.

One of the major poll planks of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab was the improvement of government educational facilities and reforming state health facilities. In a piece of history, the Aam Aadmi Party registered victory in Punjab on March 10 by winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats, defeating Congress and the Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said in Chandigarh, “In a bid to revamp the existing health and education infrastructure across the state, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will undertake a whirlwind tour of the premier health institutes and schools in the national capital on Monday".

As per the latest update, Mann has reached Delhi accompanied by a battery of senior officers from both school education, and health and family welfare departments, to take input in the two crucial sectors directly attributable to human development.

The Chief Minister will also visit Dr Ambedkar Institute of Excellence at Kalka, followed by mohalla clinics at Greater Kailash, Chirag Enclave. Following this, Mann will also visit Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Chirag Enclave.

AAP announces 300 units of free electricity in Punjab

On April 16, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made an official announcement. "From 1st July 2022, every household in Punjab will have 300 units of free electricity every month - 600 units for 2 months. BC, BPL, freedom fighters households used to get 200 units of free electricity earlier, they too will now get 300 units free," the Punjab CM said.

With the AAP government completing one month as the party swept to power in the recently conducted Punjab Assembly elections, advertisements were inserted in newspapers stating the move.

(Image: ANI)