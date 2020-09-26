Akali Dal Pulls Out Of BJP-led NDA Over Farm Bills Row: "Centre Insensitive To Punjab"

In a political upheaval, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of the oldest National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, has parted ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday over the Farm Bills that have been passed in the Parliament. While the party was unsure of its future in the NDA, it took a final decision during the core committee meeting of SAD today. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had opposed the three Farm bills in the Lok Sabha, leading to Cabinet minister Harsimrit Kaur Badal's resignation.

Justifying its exit from the NDA, SAD cited 'Centre’s stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues', was the reason.

Shiromani Akali Dal core committee decides unanimously to pull out of the BJP-led #NDA because of the Centre’s stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of crops on #MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and #Sikh issues. pic.twitter.com/WZGy7EmfFj — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 26, 2020

If Pain & Protests of 3 cr punjabis fail to melt the rigid stance of GoI, it's no longer the #NDA envisioned by Vajpayee ji & Badal sahab. An alliance that turns a deaf ear to its oldest ally & a blind eye to pleas of those who feed the nation is no longer in the interest of Pb. https://t.co/OqU6at00Jx — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 26, 2020

READ: Akali Dal chief lashes out at PM Modi at farmer protest: "Resignation hit like a bomb"

Sukhbir Singh Badal protests against Farm Bills

The SAD president participated in a protest in Lambi village of Muktsar on Friday and also led a tractor rally from Badal village against the Farm Bills. Harsimrat Kaur Badal who quit the Modi cabinet recently also urged CM Capt Amarinder Singh to resign in a tweet while claiming that he 'backstabbed' the farmers. On September 24, she also said that she will be joining the farmers in their protest against the Farm Bills while calling it the 'Kala kanoon'.

READ: SAD delegation meets President Kovind, requests him to not sign the Farm Bills

Badal resigns in protest

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government to protest farm bills. The minister stated, "My decision symbolises my party’s vision, its glorious legacy and its commitment to go to any extent to safeguard the interests of the farmers.”

I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 17, 2020

Reports state that BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal has been daring Akali Dal to split away from the NDA, ahead of the state polls in 2022. The BJP-Akali Dal had a seat-sharing formula of 94 seats (Akali Dal) and 23 seats (BJP) in the Punjab State Assembly and 10 seats (Akali Dal) and 3 seats (BJP) for the Lok Sabha. In order to establish a presence in the farmer-strong Punjab, the BJP had then demanded 59 seats out of the 117 seats in the state, as per reports.

READ: SAD delegation meets President Kovind, requests him to not sign the Farm Bills

What are the Farm Bills?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. These bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha amid the opposition ruckus on September 20.