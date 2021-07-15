SAD-BSP Alliance Promises Two DyCMs For Punjab If Voted To Power In 2022 Assembly Polls

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday announced that it would appoint two Deputy Chief Ministers- one from the Hindu and the other from the Dalit community - if voted to power. Earlier, a similar promise to appoint two working presidents from the Hindu and Dalit community was made by Congress. The promise of SAD is being seen as a counter to Congress' promise.

Announcing the same, the President of SAD, Sukhbir Singh Badal while reminiscing his words on Ambedkar Jayanti said, "We would make two Deputy Chief Ministers, one from the Hindu community and the other from the Dalit community."

SAD on Farm Bills

Senior SAD leader Sukhbir Badal called the Centre's Farm laws a 'fraud' and claimed that the Central government was forcibly trying to impose it on the farmers, and underlined that if the party comes to power it will bring an adjournment bill to resist it. "We will get our heads beheaded but we will not let the farmers' bill be implemented in the state of Punjab," he said.

Earlier, Sukhbir Badal had addressed the issue of farmers. In a video message, he had mentioned that farmers have been protesting for the last 7 months to press for the withdrawal of the farm legislation passed by Parliament. Revealing that about 550 farmers have passed away in the course of this agitation, he asserted that one person in their families will be given a government job besides education and health benefits.

"If the SAD-BSP government comes to power in Punjab, we will make a decision to provide a government job to one member of a family which has lost their dear ones in the farmer's stir in the first Cabinet meeting itself. The children in such a family will be entitled to free education till post-graduation. The state government will bear the entire expense of the life insurance cover to be provided to such families. Because this is the struggle of the people of Punjab and the country," Sukhbir Badal had said. The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bahujan Samaj Party formally forged the alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls on June 12. As part of the terms of the alliance, SAD will contest 97 seats while its new ally BSP will be contesting on 20 seats.

The term of the current Congress government in Punjab, led by Captain Amarinder Singh, is going to expire on March 27, 2022, after which Punjab will go to the polls most probably in the month of March to elect 117 members of the legislative assembly.