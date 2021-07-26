SAD, BSP MPs Stage A Protest At The Parliament Against Farm Laws, Demand A Roll Back

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday protested the three agriculture laws at the Parliament. Amid the monsoon session of the parliament, MPs of the two parties jointly staged a protest against the laws proposed by the government. The protest of the SAD and BSP comes ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly poll, which the alliance will contest together in.

The MPs staged a protest at the Parliament against the three agriculture laws and demanded the government to take them back. Them holding placards against what they call the three ‘black’ laws, the alliance is now in support of the farmers protesting against the laws. Earlier, SAD President, Sukhbir Singh Badal, had called the Centre's Farm laws a 'fraud' and had claimed that the party would resist it if they came to power in Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament on a tractor with farmers

As per Govt, farmers are very happy and those (protesting farmers) sitting outside are terrorists. But in reality, farmers' rights are being snatched away: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after driving a tractor to Parliament pic.twitter.com/GGee9POAvC — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi also protested the agriculture laws ahead of the Parliament session. The Congress leader on Monday reached the Parliament on a tractor announcing his support to farmers. Arriving at the Parliament, Rahul said, “I have brought farmers’ message to the Parliament. They (Government) are suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in the Parliament. They’ll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour 2-3 big businessmen.”

SAD clams the Centre's Farm Bills

Akali Dal Leader Sukhbir Badal had earlier called the Centre's Farm laws a 'fraud' and claimed that the Central government was forcibly trying to impose it on the farmers. Promising that the party, when coming to power, would bring an adjournment bill to resist it, Badal said, "We will get our heads beheaded but we will not let the farmers' bill be implemented in the state of Punjab."

Sukhbir Badal had also addressed the issue of farmers in a video message. He had pointed out that farmers have been protesting for the last 7 months for the withdrawal of the farm legislation passed by Parliament. Revealing that about 550 farmers have passed away in the course of this agitation, he asserted that the SAD-BSP alliance would give government job and health benefits to the families of the deceased, if they come into power in Punjab.

The term of the current Captain Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab expires on March 27, 2022. Following this, Punjab will go to the polls to elect 117 members of the legislative assembly. Ahead of the polls, SAD and BSP have formed an alliance in the state. As part of the alliance, SAD will contest 97 seats while BSP will be contesting 20 seats.

