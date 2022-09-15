SAD Chief Appoints State, District-level Observers

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appointed state and district-level observers apart from setting up the party's coordination committee.

According to a statement, party leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder will be chief state observer while Prem Singh Chandumajra, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Anil Joshi will be state observers.

Daljit Singh Cheema has been entrusted with the responsibility of the coordination committee.

The leaders who have been appointed district observers are Bikram Singh Majithia, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, Sikander Singh Maluka, Prakash Chand Garg, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Gulzar Singh Ranike and Veer Singh Lopoke.

