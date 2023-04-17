SAD Chief Claims Punjab's Excise Policy Based On Delhi's, Demands Inquiry Against CM Mann

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the chief of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), accused the Punjab government of a scam in its excise policy. He demanded that the Chief Minister of the state, Bhagwant Mann, be examined in the matter, in a manner similar to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal who was grilled by the CBI in the Excise policy case.

The SAD leader alleged that the excise policy brought by the Mann government in Punjab had been “patterned” on the Delhi excise policy. "Just like in the Delhi policy, the AAP government in Punjab created a monopoly in the liquor trade by handing over the entire business to a few contractors," Sukhbir Badal said in a statement, PTI reported.

Notably, the Delhi excise policy has been under the lens of CBI and ED, which have alleged that irregularities were committed while formulating and implementing the now-scrapped policy to provide undue advantages to certain people. The agencies have arrested former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the same case.

SAD demands questioning of CM Mann

Attacking further, Badal said, "While the scam had been exposed in Delhi, the AAP continued to loot the public exchequer in Punjab as it had extended the excise policy by another year."

The Shiromani Akali Dal chief stated that the only way to "unmask the scam" is through an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation and a thorough questioning of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

"CBI should summon & question CM Bhagwant Mann in connection with the Rs 700 crore Punjab excise scam in the same manner in which Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being questioned," he tweeted.

"If this is done Bhagwant Mann will be in jail soon," the SAD chief added. It is pertinent to mention that on Sunday, the CBI grilled the AAP supremo for over nine hours in connection with the Excise policy case.

(With inputs from PTI)